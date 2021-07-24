ESB warns public of dangers of swimming in reservoirs

THE ESB HAS issued a safety reminder for the general public about the dangers and potentially serious consequences of swimming in any ESB reservoir, given the recent warm weather.

“These areas are not appropriate for swimming because of the risk of deep and fast-flowing waters, changing water levels and uneven ground,” the company warned.

These waters include the reservoirs at Poulaphouca in County Wicklow, Golden Falls and Leixlip in County Kildare, Inniscarra and Carrigadrohid in County Cork, the Ardnacrusha headrace and tailrace canal in County Clare and Assaroe, Lough Nacung and Lough Dunlewey in County Donegal.

The ESB said it also wanted to remind the general public who use its lands for leisure activities such as fishing and walking to adhere to current social distancing guidelines.

The warning from the ESB comes after a number of drownings over the last week, none of which were in ESB reservoirs.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead after being recovered from the sea at Dollymount Strand in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

His death brought the total number of people who died in water incidents on the island of Ireland this week to six.

A 15-year-old boy died after being rescued from Lough Sheelin on Tuesday shortly before 3pm.

The boy had been swimming in the lake, which is located on the border of Westmeath, Meath and Cavan.

He was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin in a serious condition, but died on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a mother-of-two died in Co Cavan. The body of the woman, who was aged in her late 20s, was pulled from Lough Gowna at around 9.30pm by Cavan Fire Services and Civil Defence a short time later.

A man in his 70s also died while snorkelling at Spencer Harbour in Drumkeeran, Co Leitrim. The alarm was raised at around 9pm on Wednesday when the man failed to return to the surface.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

His body was recovered from the water a short time later by local emergency services.

A 55-year-old man also died after entering a lough in Co Fermanagh. Police in Northern Ireland confirmed they were called to an incident at Lough Melvin on Wednesday.

It comes days after the death of teenager Jay Moffett who entered a lake in the Canal Court area of Scarva.

- With reporting from PA.