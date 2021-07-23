Swimmmer (60s) dies at Dublin's Dollymount Strand

The man was recovered from the water at around 1:30pm today.

A MAN IN his 60s has been pronounced dead after being recovered from the sea at Dollymount Strand in Dublin this afternoon.

The man was brought to shore at around 1:30pm after Lifeguards and an Irish Coast Guard unit from Howth were alerted that he was unconscious in the water nearby.

With help from off-duty medical personnel CPR was quickly commenced.

An National Ambulance Service ambulance was quickly on the scene along with paramedics from Dublin Fire Brigade.

As there was a lot of traffic in the area Coast Guard personnel and Gardaí cleared an emergency access route for paramedics.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to Dublin City Mortuary for a post mortem.

His death means that a total of six people drowned in lakes and seas this week.