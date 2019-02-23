This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 23 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There's always a glimmer of hope': Family of missing Esra Uyrun make appeal eight years on

The mother-of-one has not been seen since she left her house in Clondalkin on 23 February 2011.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 23 Feb 2019, 11:00 AM
28 minutes ago 1,281 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4506048

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

Video by Nicky Ryan

IT IS NOW eight years since mother-of-one Esra Uyrun disappeared. 

The 34-year-old left her home in Clondalkin in Dublin on the morning of 23 February 2011 to go to a local shop. She was expected to return shortly so her husband could take the car to work, but she was never seen again.

She has now been missing for eight years. 

Her sister Berna Fidan spoke to TheJournal.ie this week as she and her daughter put up posters in Bray – where Esra’s car was found abandoned – to remind people of the anniversary of her disappearance. 

“You know there’s always a glimmer of hope as time goes by I’m finding it harder and harder to believe I’ll actually find her alive. But never say never.”

She said the last eight years have “taken a toll” on the family, who are living in England. 

There have been no confirmed sightings of Esra in Bray, though her car was found there and her phone last pinged on the far side of Bray Head.  Gardaí believe she took her own life but her sister does not accept that. 

“I’m not convinced she got out of the car or that she drove the car this far. There’s always been suspicion in us that maybe something happened to her near her home and her car was just dumped here.”

She pointed out that it took 40 minutes for her sister’s car to get to a roundabout near her home that should have been at most a five-minute drive – this was the first time the car was caught on CCTV. 

“I am pleading desperately again because it’s half term week again maybe the same people are here [in Bray] again as were there then.”

Esra’s car had a near-collision when it turned onto the strand in Bray and Berna said the driver her car pulled out in front of has never come forward. 

“That person should have seen who was driving the car. I just want proof she drove her car there willingly.”

I find that hard to believe [she took her own life] considering I spoke to her only days before she went missing. She’d invited my mum over, all the plans she made herself and all of a sudden to disappear the day before my mum was due to arrive here to visit her for a month. That doesn’t sound right to me at all.

Hoax calls

Fidan said she has received a lot of information from members of the public over the years, but some of this has been purposefully false detail or hoax calls. 

“It is sad we get targeted sometimes with false hope. Yes we want any lead, any shred of evidence and I will follow-up anything that’s given to me,” she said.

“But please don’t come with false information because that hurts more because that builds our hopes up and I come all this way and I go back again empty-handed. And it’s not fair on us.”

Esra is described as 5’3” in height, with dark hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers, and a dark top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    52,265  0
    2
    		Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    51,014  80
    3
    		How good is the phone coverage where you are? New map shows quality across the country
    47,602  47
    Fora
    1
    		With its new studio, Republic of Work wants to pull down the technical barriers for podcasters
    195  0
    2
    		Brussels has ordered online retailers to clean up 'irregularities' in how they display prices
    82  0
    The42
    1
    		Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    39,983  127
    2
    		'I was so f*****g insensitive... I thought, 'Jesus... I shouldn’t be doing that''
    34,140  29
    3
    		Tadhg Beirne flies in late and shines in Munster win over Ospreys
    27,659  56
    DailyEdge
    1
    		First Dates Ireland are celebrating their first engagement with Shannon and Ciara
    9,779  1
    2
    		We thought we'd seen the last of problematic weight loss shows, but then Netflix added 'Bringing Sexy Back'
    5,691  2
    3
    		Chris O'Dowd's thoughts on Brexit and Trump are about as Chris O'Dowd as you'd get
    4,785  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    HSE
    Activist says scans are being offered with 'top-of-the-range' ultrasound machine at Dublin building
    Activist says scans are being offered with 'top-of-the-range' ultrasound machine at Dublin building
    'He has a chance at life now': HSE grants access to drug that could help boys with rare condition keep walking
    38 people have died so far this flu season as hospitalisations rise
    GARDAí
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Man arrested after gardaí discover pint of Guinness next to him in car
    Three men charged after cocaine and cannabis herb worth around €250k seized
    'We won't leave Dublin without him': Family of missing Jón Jónsson arrive in Ireland to step up search
    DUBLIN
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    Deliveroo workers return to work after striking in Dublin over waiting times at restaurants
    EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not
    Special night ahead for Higgins as Mayo ring the changes for Dublin clash in Croker

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie