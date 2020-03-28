This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 28 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's the list of essential retail services that can stay open under new government measures

An updated list of essential non-retail services is due to be released later today.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 12:24 PM
1 hour ago 36,790 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5060675
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan who is chairing the National Public Health Emergency Group which advise Government.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan who is chairing the National Public Health Emergency Group which advise Government.
Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan who is chairing the National Public Health Emergency Group which advise Government.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS published its updated list of essential retail services to remain open following the announcement of further restrictions by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night. 

A list of essential non-retail services is expected to be published later today by the Government. 

Varadkar introduced the emergency measures which came into effect from midnight following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team. 

Those measures include the restriction on social gatherings of any number of people with anyone outside of an individual’s own household as well as the cocooning of everyone over the ages of 70 years old. 

Essential retail services are:

  1. Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores
  2. Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses
  3. Pharmacies/chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services
  4. Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores
  5. Fuel stations and heating fuel providers
  6. Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding
  7. Laundries and dry cleaners
  8. Banks, post offices and Credit Unions
  9. Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, personal protective equipment, for example)

A previous list of essential services open to the public was published earlier this week, but that list has now been tightened. Some services previously listed as essential are now told to only offer emergency call-out or delivery services.

These are: 

  • opticians/optometrists
  • retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bike repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs, for example)
  • hardware stores, builder’s merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture
  • retail sale of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses
  • retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

Essential retail outlets must implement social distancing measures.

These include adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants, only letting small amounts of people in store, maintaining queue control and using online services where possible/appropriate.  

The restrictions are to last until Easter Sunday, 12 April but both Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris have said the new measures may continue for longer. 

In the Taoiseach’s speech last night, he advised people that they should only leave their homes if they are considered essential workers, if they are shopping for food or medicine or if they are attending medical appointments. 

They are also permitted to leave their home if they are providing essential care to a family member such as caring for an elderly relative, but Varadkar explicitly said social visits are not permitted. 

In terms of exercise, members of the public are allowed to take brief individual physical exercise within 2km of their locality.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (54)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie