Here's the list of essential retail services that can stay open under new government measures

THE GOVERNMENT HAS published its updated list of essential retail services to remain open following the announcement of further restrictions by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last night.

A list of essential non-retail services is expected to be published later today by the Government.

Varadkar introduced the emergency measures which came into effect from midnight following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

Those measures include the restriction on social gatherings of any number of people with anyone outside of an individual’s own household as well as the cocooning of everyone over the ages of 70 years old.

Essential retail services are:

Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses Pharmacies/chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical or dispensing services Retail sale of selling medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores Fuel stations and heating fuel providers Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, animal food, pet food and animal supplies including bedding Laundries and dry cleaners Banks, post offices and Credit Unions Retail sale of safety supply stores (work clothes, personal protective equipment, for example)

A previous list of essential services open to the public was published earlier this week, but that list has now been tightened. Some services previously listed as essential are now told to only offer emergency call-out or delivery services.

These are:

opticians/optometrists

retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bike repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs, for example)

hardware stores, builder’s merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture

retail sale of office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses

retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for home.

Essential retail outlets must implement social distancing measures.

These include adequate distancing between customers and shop assistants, only letting small amounts of people in store, maintaining queue control and using online services where possible/appropriate.

The restrictions are to last until Easter Sunday, 12 April but both Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris have said the new measures may continue for longer.

In the Taoiseach’s speech last night, he advised people that they should only leave their homes if they are considered essential workers, if they are shopping for food or medicine or if they are attending medical appointments.

They are also permitted to leave their home if they are providing essential care to a family member such as caring for an elderly relative, but Varadkar explicitly said social visits are not permitted.

In terms of exercise, members of the public are allowed to take brief individual physical exercise within 2km of their locality.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer.