Taoiseach tells everyone in Ireland to stay at home for two weeks from midnight tonight, with only specific listed exemptions

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has announced further restrictions from midnight tonight for a two-week period until Easter Sunday, 12 April.

Everybody in Ireland has been told to stay at home for two weeks, except essential workers travelling to work and other exceptions.

Exemptions include:

To shop for food or household goods or collect a meal.

For vital family healthcare reasons.

To take physical exercise individually or with children from the family – Social family visits are prohibited.

People who do leave their homes for exercise will be required to stay within a 2km radius.

Shielding or cocooning will also be introduced for all of those over 70 years of age and specific categories of people who are extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.

All visits to hospitals, residential healthcare settings, or the residential settings and prisons are to cease with specific exceptions, on compassionate grounds

All public transport and passenger travel will be restricted only to essential workers, and people providing essential services.

The announcement comes after a further 302 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total here to 2,121.

Varadkar said health officials were concerned that more than 50% of the confirmed cases in Ireland involved community transmission and that clusters were developing in places such as nursing homes and residential care settings.

“We believe that now is the time for these further actions,” he said.

Consent

“These are radical actions aimed at saving as many people’s lives as possible. In the days and weeks ahead,” Varadkar said.

We’re not prisoners of fate. We can influence what’s going to happen to us next. There is no fate, or what we make for ourselves.

“So I’m asking people to give meaning to our freedom and liberty by agreeing to these restrictions, restricting how we live our lives, so that others may live.”

Varadkar said there was not much else the government could do to restrict movement but that gardaí do have powers to police the restrictions, however, he expressed hope they would be achieved with the “consent and co-operation” of the public.

“There is not much more we could do in terms of restrictive measure,” he said.

“The best way we can achieve this is by consent,” the Taoiseach said. “If people understand that that is going to be much more powerful than anything our gardaí can do – but they are available to police it if necessary,” he added.

Speaking at tonight’s briefing, Health Minister Simon Harris said the further measures advised by public health experts were necessary “to give ourselves the very best chance of reducing the impact of this virus and saving lives”.

“It has been a shock to many of us to see the number of deaths grow in recent days. This is the reality that we face. This is the now that we are difficult. So we have to accept these temporary, but difficult restrictions, now in the hope of better times ahead.”

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan said health officials have seen encouraging signs so far in the battle to stop the spread of Covid-19 but warned “we need to go further” due to the day-on-day increase in ICU admittance.

“First of all, we’ve seen over the course of recent weeks, a drop in the number of contacts associated with each case that we identify and then we follow up in contact tracing. This gives us encouragement that the public is working with us.

We’ve also seen that the day on day increase in the total number of cases, has slowed down, relative to what we might have expected a number of weeks ago.

“We think we’re still at an early point in the course of this disease. We think now is the time for us to move to strengthen the measures further to try to spend two weeks to really suppress the transmission of this virus as much as possible in the community. ”

Data from HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 25 March shows that 419 cases (26% of 1,639 cases) have been hospitalised and of those hospitalised, 59 cases have been admitted to ICU.