Coronavirus: 3 more deaths and 302 new cases in Ireland confirmed

A FURTHER 302 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total here to 2,121.

Three more deaths connected to the coronavirus have also been confirmed.

The details were confirmed this evening by The Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The deaths include one person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.

There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Earlier today, three more deaths from Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland with the total number of cases rising to 275.

