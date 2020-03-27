This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Coronavirus: 3 more deaths and 302 new cases in Ireland confirmed

The details were confirmed this evening at a briefing by Department of Health officials.

By Aoife Barry Friday 27 Mar 2020, 6:40 PM
35 minutes ago 61,384 Views 110 Comments
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at last night's media briefing.
Image: RolllingNews.ie
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at last night's media briefing.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at last night's media briefing.
Image: RolllingNews.ie

A FURTHER 302 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total here to 2,121.

Three more deaths connected to the coronavirus have also been confirmed.

The details were confirmed this evening by The Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The deaths include one person in the north-west of the country and two females in the east.
There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Earlier today, three more deaths from Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland with the total number of cases rising to 275. 

An earlier version of this article has been corrected.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

