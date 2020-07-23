This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Irish lorry driver who fought extradition to the UK is now in police custody there

Eamonn Harrison faces charges over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 8:18 AM
29 minutes ago 2,545 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5157429
The scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after the 39 bodies were found.
Image: PA
The scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after the 39 bodies were found.
The scene in Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, Essex, after the 39 bodies were found.
Image: PA

AN IRISH LORRY driver has been extradited to the UK to face charges over the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants who were found in a container in Essex.

Eamonn Harrison, 23, of Mayobridge, County Down, Northern Ireland, is alleged to have driven the lorry trailer to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge before it sailed to Purfleet in England.

Harrison faces 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

He was previously arrested at Dublin Port days after the discovery in Essex and had appealed against the extradition

An Essex Police spokesman said: “We can confirm he is in our custody.

“We will release more information about proceedings when we are able.”

The bodies of the Vietnamese nationals were discovered on an industrial estate in Grays shortly after the container arrived in Purfleet on a ferry in the early hours of October 23 last year.

Among the men, women and children were 10 teenagers, two of them 15-year-old boys.

An inquest heard that their medical cause of death was asphyxia and hyperthermia – a lack of oxygen and overheating – in an enclosed space.

The lorry’s driver, Maurice Robinson, 25, who took the container from the port where it arrived in Essex, admitted 39 counts of manslaughter at the Old Bailey in April after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Robinson, of Craigavon in Northern Ireland, also admitted acquiring criminal property, but denied a further charge of transferring criminal property.

