This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 7 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All 39 victims from the Essex lorry tragedy have now been identified

All of the deceased were Vietnamese nationals, a spokesman for Essex Police said.

By Press Association Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 9:10 PM
50 minutes ago 2,710 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4883688
Candles laid out as part of the ceremony for the mass prayer and vigil for the 39 victims.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images
Candles laid out as part of the ceremony for the mass prayer and vigil for the 39 victims.
Candles laid out as part of the ceremony for the mass prayer and vigil for the 39 victims.
Image: Yui Mok/PA Images

ALL 39 PEOPLE found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex last month have now been formally identified, police has said.

Essex Police said a series of files had been brought before an identification commission with the assistance of Vietnamese police.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray has now formally identified all of the victims and their families have been notified.

Beasley Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”

All of the deceased were Vietnamese nationals, a spokesman for Essex Police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese police colleagues to support the families of those victims.

It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.”

Vietnam sent a delegation of officials to the UK earlier this week to assist with the investigation.

Police in the country have so far has arrested two people in Ha Tinh province and nine in Nghe An province on suspicion of organising people smuggling.

So far, two people have been charged in the UK.

Essex Police have started extradition proceedings to bring 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Ireland to the UK.

Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, Northern Ireland, appeared at Dublin High Court on Friday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, along with human trafficking and immigration offences, and was remanded in custody.

Related Reads

04.11.19 Eight arrested in Vietnam over deaths of 39 migrants in truck near London
28.10.19 Accused lorry driver ‘part of global people-smuggling ring’, court told

The driver of the lorry, Mo Robinson, 25, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on 28 October charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in.

It comes as cars and cash have been seized near the Irish border as part of a major investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau into suspected international smuggling.

It is understood that a number of the searches were linked to the Hughes brothers but it was not directly related to Essex Police’s investigation.

The pair, from Armagh in Northern Ireland, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie