EU strikes new deal to reform asylum and migration laws after overnight talks

THE EU HAS reached agreement to reform asylum laws which it’s hoped will allow more cooperation between members states when managing arrivals into the bloc.

Reforms include speedier vetting of irregular arrivals, creating border detention centres, accelerated deportation for rejected asylum applicants and a solidarity mechanism to take pressure off southern countries experiencing big inflows.

The agreement will seek to relieve pressure on so-called frontline countries like Italy and Greece by relocating some arrivals to other EU states.

Those opposed to hosting asylum seekers would be required to pay those that do.

But dozens of charities that help migrants — including Amnesty International, Oxfam, Caritas and Save the Children — have criticised the changes, saying in an open letter that the package would create a “cruel system” that is unworkable.

After overnight talks, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said the pact was a landmark agreement demonstrating that Europe has “once again defied the odds” by striking a deal.

“I’m very proud that with the Migration and Asylum Pact, we have delivered and provided solutions,” Metsola said.

The accord still needs to be formally approved by the European Council, representing the 27 EU member countries, and the European Parliament before it enters the bloc’s lawbooks.

Migration has taken on a harder political edge in recent years with the rise of nationalist anti-immigrant parties in several EU countries, including Italy, Sweden and the Netherlands.

The negotiators were keen to reach a workable deal that could be enacted before the term of the current European Parliament ends in June 2024.

The overhaul, based on a commission proposal put forward three years ago, keeps the existing principle under which the first EU country an asylum-seeker enters is responsible for their case.

But to help countries experiencing a high number of arrivals — as is the case with Mediterranean countries Italy, Greece and Malta — a compulsory solidarity mechanism would be set up.

Germany welcomed the EU deal on reforming the bloc’s migration laws, saying it would ensure the new asylum system is implemented in a “fair, orderly” manner.

“The agreement on a common European asylum system was urgently needed and long overdue,” said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

The Renew Europe group of MEPs also praised the “inter-institutional” agreement.

It said it would allow a common asylum system based on “responsibility and solidarity”, while dismissing “far-right and far-left” MEPs for proposing “fantasy and populist” solutions to the system.

Jan-Christoph Oetjen, a Renew Europe shadow rapporteur on screening regulations, said that the deal requires screening of asylum seekers to be completed in a maximum of seven days.

“An extension will not be possible. This guarantees a quick collection of information and we put in place harmonised rules for those arriving,” Oetjen said.

“The screening regulation is the basis of the new border procedure which will significantly reduce the number of irregular arrivals to Europe.”

Additional reporting by AFP