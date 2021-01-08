#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 1°C Friday 8 January 2021
Advertisement

Vaccines: EU could approve Oxford/AstraZeneca by end of January, UK gives green light to Moderna

The UK today approved its third Covid-19 vaccine.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 8 Jan 2021, 1:08 PM
7 minutes ago 513 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5319782
Image: Shutterstock/PhotobyTawat
Image: Shutterstock/PhotobyTawat

THE EU’S DRUG regulator said that a decision to authorise the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine could be reached by the end of this month.  

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it expects AstraZeneca to submit a conditional marketing application for its Covid-19 vaccine next week.

“Possible conclusion – end of Jan, depending on data and evaluation progress,” the EMA said on Twitter. 

A conditional marketing authorisation results in one authorisation valid throughout all EU member states. 

The UK has today approved its third Covid-19 vaccine with the Moderna vaccine which was also given the green light in the EU earlier this week. 

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved the Moderna vaccine today.

But unlike the previous jabs, the Moderna vaccine will not be available for use straight away, with the first doses not expected to arrive until the spring.

The MHRA accepted the recommendation of the Commission on Human Medicines and authorised the Moderna vaccine following months of rigorous clinical trials.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The vaccine is 94% effective in preventing disease, including in the elderly.

Minster for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Wednesday that Ireland has ordered 875,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and that “the logistics are being finalised”. 

Earlier today, the EU struck a deal to double its supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to a total of 600 million doses. 

- With reporting by Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie