EU strikes deal to double supply of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to 600 million jabs

THE EU HAS struck a deal to double its supply of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 to a total of 600 million doses, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said this morning.

“We have right now, access to 300 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine,” she told a press conference.

“Now the good news is, we now have agreed with BioNTech/Pfizer to extend this contract. With the new agreement we could purchase a total of up to an additional 300 million doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.”

Such a move could help boost Ireland’s supply of the approved jab, amid criticism that the rollout of the vaccine so far here has been too slow.

The Taoiseach said this week it’s expected that up to 135,000 people will have received two vaccine doses by the end of February.

More as we get it…

© – AFP 2021