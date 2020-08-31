This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Frances Fitzgerald confirms she is interested in becoming Ireland's next EU Commissioner

The former Tánaiste joins Máiread McGuinness in expressing an interest in the role left vacant by Phil Hogan last week.

By Christina Finn Monday 31 Aug 2020, 1:13 PM
31 minutes ago 4,523 Views 26 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5191401

FORMER Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said she is interested in the becoming the next Irish EU Commissioner.

The former Justice Minister and MEP confirmed to TheJournal.ie that she wants to be considered for the job.

“Yes, I am interested of course in being considered for such an important and challenging position,” she said.

Fitzgerald follows Máiread McGuinness in expressing interest in the role which was previously held by Phil Hogan.

Fitzgerald acknowledged that it is a “difficult and demanding decision for government” with the Covid-19 pandemic ongoing and with Brexit around the corner. 

“I recognise there are a number of candidates with different skill sets, including my own,” she said.

Yesterday, McGuinness cited her years of work in Brussels and made clear her ambition to succeed Phil Hogan, who resigned as EU trade commissioner last week.

Discussions of who the Irish government will put forward to fill the role will continue this week after the  EU called on Dublin to put forward a male and female candidate.

Related Reads

28.08.20 The new commissioner: Who's in the running for Phil Hogan's job - and will Ireland keep the crucial trade portfolio?
27.08.20 Leo Varadkar rules himself out of taking over EU Commissioner job
26.08.20 Taoiseach will not 'seek to influence' EU Commission President's decision on Phil Hogan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has been tipped as the man that will succeed Hogan. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s News at One, Coveney said he was not ruling himself out but said he does not have a decision to make until there is a request from the government.

He said national politics has been “a huge part of my life and still is” and the only reason he would consider a change in focus is if he felt he could add to Ireland’s chances to increase our influence in the Commission. 

“I would need to have a very good reason to move away from the focus I have at the moment, which is a privilege and hugely important,” he said. 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe ruled themselves out of the running last week.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Veteran politician Hogan faced deep disquiet from the Irish Government and intense scrutiny of whether his extensive movements around the country broke coronavirus regulations.

His resignation came a week after revelations of the golf dinner emerged.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said she respected the resignation of Hogan, adding that she was “very grateful” for his “tireless and successful work”.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie