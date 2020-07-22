This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Ireland's latest Euromillions jackpot winner bought their ticket online, National Lottery confirms

The National Lottery says it was bought in the Leinster area.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 3:42 PM
20 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5156819
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has confirmed that the Irish winner of last night’s Euromillions draw bought their ticket online and is in the Leinster area.

There was a single winning ticket in last night’s draw, with the winner scooping over €49.5 million

The National Lottery says the winning ticket was bought by an online player and that people who bought a ticket online should check their emails or smartphone app to see if they’ve won. 

“What we normally do is get people to check their tickets, what we’re doing this time is getting people to check their emails, because there is a unique and life-changing email in the inbox of that particular winner or winners,” the National Lottery’s Robert Magee told RTÉ’s News at One.

The draw took place in Paris last night and as news filtered through here at about a quarter past eight, word started to come through about the winner. Once all results were confirmed an email would have been sent.

“Can you imagine the feeling this morning, you make your cup of tea, you sit down at your desk, and you’re going through your morning emails and imagine seeing that email to say that you’re almost to the tune of €50 million richer.”

Magee added the advice to any winner would be to “remain calm” and that if they have any questions to contact their claims team.

