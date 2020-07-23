Euromillions winner has come forward to claim €49.5 million prize

THE WINNING TICKET holder of the €49.5 million Euromillions jackpot on Tuesday has come forward to claim their prize, according to the National Lottery.

The ticket holder, who bought their ticket online for €2.50, is registered to play in Dublin.

The total prize money is €49,564,587, with the ticket holder having to go through a claims process before they can officially receive the money.

A National Lottery spokesperson said, “We were absolutely delighted to hear from Ireland’s latest EuroMillions jackpot winner who now becomes the 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland since the game was introduced in 2004.”

We are now making arrangements for the winner or winners to make their claim in the coming weeks.

The winning numbers on Tuesday were 14, 15, 24, 29 and 42. The lucky stars were 2 and 4.

On Tuesday, the National Lottery said that this is the 6th largest jackpot ever won in Ireland.