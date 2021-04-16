European Commission writes to government expressing concerns about hotel quarantine system

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has asked Ireland to explain its reasons for including countries on the list of states from which incoming passengers must complete two weeks of mandatory hotel quarantine when entering the State.

In a statement today, the commission confirmed that it has written to the government over its concerns about how the measure impacts EU law.

A video message from spokesperson Christian Wigand suggested that Ireland could protect its citizens from the impact of Covid-19 by using other measures.

“The commission believes that the objective pursued by Ireland, which is the protection of public health during the pandemic, could be achieved by less restrictive measures,” Wigand said.

“In line with the council’s recommendation… clear and operational exemptions for essential travel should be ensured.

“We invite the Irish authorities to align more closely their measures taken with the provisions of the council recommendation that member states have agreed upon together in October and updated earlier this year.”

He added that the government has ten days to reply to the commission.

However, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has defended the hotel quarantine system as legally sound.

In an interview with RTÉ’s News at One programme this afternoon, the minister said that countries were not just added to the list randomly but were assessed in terms of risk.

“The reason why we’ve introduced mandatory hotel quarantine is to protect public health, it’s to prevent a large number of incoming Covid cases, and it’s also to stop new variants from coming into this country and potentially undoing so much of the work that has been done,” she said.

“We did and we do realise the seriousness of what we’re doing – we’re legally asking people to stay in hotels for up to two weeks if they come into this country – but we are confident in the legal advice that we’ve received that it is proportionate and reasonable.”

McEntee also said that certain countries had increased circulation of variants of concern that had not yet reached Ireland in significant case numbers.

She added that the government would engage with both member states and the commission over the issue of hotel quarantine.