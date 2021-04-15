Fully vaccinated people are to be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine

THE GOVERNMENT IS to allow fully vaccinated people to be exempt from staying in mandatory hotel quarantine, and will instead quarantine at home.

Pending legal changes that will be necessary, the change will come into effect in the coming days.

The announcement comes after calls from vaccinated Israeli citizens to be exempt, and after political support was shown for the measure – with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris saying that it was “illogical” that fully vaccinated people would need to quarantine in hotels.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “The Government decision last week was for a rapid review to be conducted. I have now received advice from the Acting Chief Medical Officer, which I have accepted.

“Legal regulations will now be required to exempt fully vaccinated people from Mandatory Hotel Quarantine and allow them complete home quarantine.”

Minister Stephen Donnelly also announced that an increase to capacity in the hotel quarantine system is to come on line from this Saturday.

It comes after the Minister announced on Tuesday night that the booking system would be ‘paused’, to allow for a ramp up in the system. Countries including the US, Canada, France and Italy were included on the ‘category 2′ list from 4am today.

An additional 305 rooms, two days ahead of schedule, will be ready to start taking bookings for those arriving Saturday 17 April onwards, adding to the original 650.

From Saturday 17 April there will be 959 rooms in the system

there will be 959 rooms in the system By Friday 23 April capacity will increase to 1,189 rooms

capacity will increase to 1,189 rooms By Monday 26 April capacity will increase to 1,607 rooms.

The government’s website for making bookings in the mandatory hotel quarantine system will come back online from “late this evening”, the Minister stated.

To date, 18 people in mandatory hotel quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19, of which four involve probable variants of concern.

The Minister said: “I welcome the intensive efforts made by both officials in my Department and the Tifco Hotel Group to bring about this increased capacity. Mandatory hotel quarantine is a very important public health measure and ensures we continue to have the strongest border biosecurity measures in Europe.”