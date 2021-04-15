#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Fully vaccinated people are to be exempt from mandatory hotel quarantine

The Minister for Health made the announcement this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 8:02 PM
31 minutes ago 28,631 Views 53 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5411338
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE GOVERNMENT IS to allow fully vaccinated people to be exempt from staying in mandatory hotel quarantine, and will instead quarantine at home.

Pending legal changes that will be necessary, the change will come into effect in the coming days.

The announcement comes after calls from vaccinated Israeli citizens to be exempt, and after political support was shown for the measure – with Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris saying that it was “illogical” that fully vaccinated people would need to quarantine in hotels.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “The Government decision last week was for a rapid review to be conducted. I have now received advice from the Acting Chief Medical Officer, which I have accepted.

“Legal regulations will now be required to exempt fully vaccinated people from Mandatory Hotel Quarantine and allow them complete home quarantine.”

Minister Stephen Donnelly also announced that an increase to capacity in the hotel quarantine system is to come on line from this Saturday.

Related Read

14.04.21 Strong political support at Cabinet for exempting fully vaccinated people from hotel quarantine

It comes after the Minister announced on Tuesday night that the booking system would be ‘paused’, to allow for a ramp up in the system. Countries including the US, Canada, France and Italy were included on the ‘category 2′ list from 4am today.

An additional 305 rooms, two days ahead of schedule, will be ready to start taking bookings for those arriving Saturday 17 April onwards, adding to the original 650.

  • From Saturday 17 April there will be 959 rooms in the system
  • By Friday 23 April capacity will increase to 1,189 rooms
  • By Monday 26 April capacity will increase to 1,607 rooms.

The government’s website for making bookings in the mandatory hotel quarantine system will come back online from “late this evening”, the Minister stated. 

To date, 18 people in mandatory hotel quarantine have tested positive for Covid-19, of which four involve probable variants of concern.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Minister said: “I welcome the intensive efforts made by both officials in my Department and the Tifco Hotel Group to bring about this increased capacity. Mandatory hotel quarantine is a very important public health measure and ensures we continue to have the strongest border biosecurity measures in Europe.”

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (53)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie