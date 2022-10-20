Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 12°C Thursday 20 October 2022
Taoiseach to travel to Brussels for European Council meeting on Ukraine and energy

The Taoiseach said that the EU remained “steadfast” in its support of Ukraine.

1 hour ago 1,011 Views 7 Comments
Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a previous trip to Brussels
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will this morning travel to Brussels for a meeting of the European Council, with Ukraine and energy issues up for discussion among EU leaders.

The meeting, which will take place over the next two days, is set to focus on the ongoing war in Ukraine alongside the energy crisis.

Ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said that the EU remains “steadfast” in support of Ukraine, adding that this meeting was an opportunity to discuss humanitarian and financial aid.

This week’s meeting is an opportunity to discuss in particular Ukraine’s financial and humanitarian needs as winter approaches,” said Martin.

“We will also discuss the continuing energy crisis, in particular our efforts to ensure security of supply, and to mitigate the impact of high energy on households and businesses across the EU.”

It comes as European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said that the EU should be purchasing natural gas together.

“Instead of outbidding each other, Europeans should buy gas together. Very simple,” said Von der Leyen, adding that pooling demand for gas was “a must”.

The Taoiseach said that there would be further measures proposed at EU level that needed “careful consideration”.

“The only certain path to energy security and sustainable prices is to accelerate the green transition – boosting investment in future-ready energy infrastructure, increasing interconnection and rolling out innovative renewable technologies,” Martin added.

