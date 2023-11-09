European Court of Justice to hand down decision in €13 billion Apple tax row later today

A DECISION IS due to be handed down from the European Court of Justice on the Apple tax case this morning, where it is to be decided whether Ireland needs keep the €13 billion in allegedly unpaid taxes.

The opinion by the Advocate General on the Apple case is scheduled to be arrived at this morning.

The saga has been playing out for over seven years now, with successive Irish governments and Apple arguing that the tax is not owed.

“I think the truth is that there may well be further steps in the process. But we are confident in our position in respect of the Apple case,” Finance Minister Michael McGrath told reports at Fianna Fáil’s Ard Fheis last weekend.

“We take encouragement from the findings that have been made so far,” he said, adding that today will be “a significant day”.

McGrath said what is important is that Ireland stands behind our corporation tax system and “that we support the work of the Revenue Commissioners”.

“It is our view, as has been set out by our legal team at the hearing, that there was no sweetheart deal done,” McGrath said.

Advertisement

On whether the Government has a plan in place for if it loses the case, McGrath said:

“We will wait for the finding on Thursday but as I said that’s not the final step in the process. We’ll wait and see what happens.”

It is being described as a “very big moment” in government circles, with a nervousness felt around today’s decision and the consequences it could have for Ireland’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) model.

Back in 2020, the General Court of the European Union ruled in favour of Apple and the Irish State’s legal challenge against the Commission’s order for the allegedly unpaid taxes to be handed over.

Previously, the EU General Court sided with Apple and the Irish State, and said that the Commission failed to prove that the company had received tax advantages from the Irish state.

The Commission moved to appeal that decision in September 2020.

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said at the time that the General Court had made a “number of errors of law”.

Senior government sources have previously described the situation as a “phenomenal political quagmire” and said if Ireland lost the case it would be unprecedented as to how it would be decided as to who gets what.

With reporting by Christina Finn and Jane Matthews