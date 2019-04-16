This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here are the candidates running in the European Parliament elections

There are 59 candidates running across the three constituencies.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 16 Apr 2019, 6:10 AM
29 minutes ago 898 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4592371
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

IN LESS THAN six weeks Irish voters will go to the polls to have their say in European Parliament elections.

The deadline for candidates who wanted to run in the elections closed at noon yesterday and there are now 59 candidates vying for the 13 Irish seats in three constituencies.

There were some last minute additions to the list such as Independents4Change TDs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace, as well as campaigner Gemma O’Doherty.

Here’s the full list of candidates in each constituency:

Dublin

This area covers Dublin city and county and there are four seats available. 

  • Frances Fitzgerald TD (Fine Gael)
  • Mark Durkan (Fine Gael, former SDLP leader)
  • Barry Andrews (Fianna Fáil)
  • Lynn Boylan MEP (Sinn Féin)
  • Alex White (Labour)
  • Clare Daly TD (Independents4Change)
  • Ciarán Cuffe (Green Party, Dublin City councillor
  • Gary Gannon (Social Democrats, Dublin City councillor)
  • Eílis Ryan (The Worker’s Party, Dublin City councillor)
  • Gillian Brien (Solidarity/People Before Profit)
  • Rita Harrold (Solidarity/People Before Profit)
  • Alice Mary Higgins (Independent, current Senator)
  • Eamon Murphy (Independent, pro-life activist)
  • Hermann Kelly (Independent, founder Irexit Freedom to Prosper)
  • Gemma O’Doherty (Independent, campaigner)
  • Ben Gilroy (Independent, anti-eviction activist)
  • Aisling McNiffe (Independent, carer)
  • Mark Mullan (Independent, humanitarian aid worker)
  • Tony Bosco Lowth (Independent, gardener and social entrepreneur)

 Midlands North West

In this consituency there are four seats available and it comprises Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Leitrim, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Roscommon and Westmeath. 

  • Mairead McGuinness MEP (Fine Gael)
  • Maria Walsh (Fine Gael, former Rose of Tralee)
  • Brendan Smith TD (Fianna Fáil)
  • Anne Rabbitte TD (Fianna Fáil)
  • Matt Carthy MEP (Sinn Féin)
  • Dominic Hannigan (Labour)
  • Saoirse McHugh (Green Party)
  • Cyril Brennan (Solidarity/People Before Profit)
  • Michael O’Dowd (Renua)
  • Patrick Greene (Direct Democracy Ireland)
  • Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagen MEP ( Independent)
  • Peter Casey (Independent, former presidential candidate)
  • Dilip Mahapatra (Independent, doctor)
  • Fidelma Healy Eames (Independent, former Fine Gael senator)

Ireland South

There are five seats in this constituency which covers Carlow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

  • Deirdre Clune MEP (Fine Gael)
  • Seán Kelly MEP (Fine Gael)
  • Andrew Doyle TD (Fine Gael)
  • Malcolm Byrne (Fianna Fáil, Wexford county councillor)
  • Billy Kelleher TD (Fianna Fáil)
  • Liadh Ní Riadh MEP (Sinn Féin)
  • Shelia Nunan (Labour)
  • Mick Wallace TD (Independents4Change)
  • Grace O’Sullivan (Green Party senator)
  • Adrienne Wallace (Solidarity/People Before Profit)
  • Jan Van de Ven (Direct Democracy Ireland)
  • Peter O’Loughlin (Identity Ireland)
  • Breda Gardner (Independent Kilkenny county councillor)
  • Diarmuid O’Flynn (Independent, anti-bailout campaigner)
  • Liam Minehan (Independent, farmer)
  • Walter Ryan Purcell (Independent, tour operator)
  • Theresa Heaney (Independent, homemaker)
  • Paddy Fitzgerald (Independent, retired farmer)
  • Dolores Cahill (Independent, professor)
  • Maurice Sexton (Independent, scientist)
  • Allan Brennan (Independent, project manager)
  • Colleen Worthington (Independent, homemaker)
  • Peter Madden (Independent, environmental educator)

If any of the seven TDs are elected to the European Parliament, there will have to be a Dáil by-election within six months to fill their seats.

Two of the elected MEPs will not take up their seats immediately if Britain participates in the elections. Voting takes place on 24 May and the register can be checked here

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

