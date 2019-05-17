This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meet your candidates: Dublin's European hopefuls answer the big questions of the campaign

European Candidates for the Dublin constituency answer questions on nine of the election’s most topical issues.

By Kathleen McNamee Friday 17 May 2019, 9:00 AM
Friday 17 May 2019, 9:00 AM
https://jrnl.ie/4634213

ON 24 MAY, Irish voters will decide who they want to represent them in the next European Parliament.

With the possibility of extra seats up for grabs in the wake of Brexit, this year’s race has attracted 59 candidates - 28 more than last year – across all three constituencies.

With a new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) regime soon to be negotiated and Britain’s withdrawal fast approaching, those who secure a seat will be responsible for guiding Ireland through the political and economic consequences of changes in European membership and policy. 

The Candidates

In the Dublin constituency, which covers the city and county, 19 candidates are vying for four seats: 

If you can’t see the full list of 19 candidates, please click here.

Questions

In advance of the vote, TheJournal.ie asked all 19 candidates their position on nine of the most topical issues arising during this election period. All the candidates who answered TheJournal.ie‘s audit are featured in each of the articles below. 

Achievements

What’s the one thing they think they could realistically achieve at European level that would affect people’s day-to-day life in Ireland?

Brexit

Do you want Brexit to happen? Should Ireland make concessions on the backstop?

EU Army 

Are you in favour of an EU Army?

Daylight Savings 

Are you in favour of scrapping Daylight Savings Time? If so, would you stick with wintertime or summertime?

Corporation Tax

Do you want Ireland to maintain its current corporation tax regime?

Climate Change 

Should Ireland increase its carbon tax? What other climate change measures should Ireland introduce?

Immigration

Should Ireland increase the number of asylum seekers and refugees it takes in annually to share the burden more with EU countries most impacted by the migrant crisis?

Farming

What would you change about Europe’s agricultural policy?

The Future

If elected, do you promise to sit for the entire five-year term?

Kathleen McNamee

