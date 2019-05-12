This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Who are these acts representing at this year's Eurovision?

Singer-songwriters, folk groups and a BDSM art collective are all vying for this year’s Eurovision gong.

By Sean Murray Sunday 12 May 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,363 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4626516

OVER THE COURSE of the coming week, the Eurovision will see countries vying for the top prize in the 64th edition of the song contest.

Israel swept to victory in last year’s contest, and Tel Aviv will play host to the semi-finals and final over the coming days. 

Thousands of people are set to descend on the Israeli city over the next few days, and it comes just after a truce was agreed with Palestinian leaders in Gaza bringing a ceasefire after escalating violence in the region. 

That conflict has formed a different kind of backdrop to this year’s competition, with 200 million people expected to tune in. 

As always with the Eurovision, a wide variety of acts – including Ireland’s Sarah McTernan – are all bidding to come out on top. But who are these acts representing?

Chingiz won his country's version of Pop Idol. Who's he singing for?
Eurovision
Azerbaijan
Armenia

Turkey
Moldova
Kate Miller-Heidke is singing her song Zero Gravity for...?
Eurovision
United Kingdom
Australia

Denmark
Netherlands
ZENA (all capital letters for some reason) voiced Moana in the Russian language version of the Disney movie. Who's she singing for?
Eurovision
Russia
Estonia

Lithuania
Belarus
Darude (the man behind the early 2000s banger Sandstorm) is representing which country?
Eurovision
Denmark
Sweden

Norway
Finland
This award-winning, anti-capitalist, BDSM, techno-dystopian, performance art collective Hatari are from...?
Eurovision
Malta
Iceland

Montenegro
North Macedonia
This act is called S!sters and their song is called Sister. They're singing for...?
Eurovision
Belgium
Greece

Germany
Italy
Jonida Maliqi is going to be bidding for victory with her song Ktheju tokës. Who's she singing for?
Eurovision
Croatia
Cyprus

Czech Republic
Albania
Miki hopes to win for his country with his song La Venda. He's singing for...?
Eurovision
Portugal
Spain

San Marino
Serbia
Joci Pápai is rocking it for which country?
Eurovision
Romania
Hungary

Georgia
Israel
And this girl is singing the song 22 for which country?
Eurovision
Ireland
UK

France
Austria
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Rollingnews.ie
You scored out of !
Johnny Logan
You're unimpeachable Eurovision royalty
Share your result:
Rollingnews.ie
You scored out of !
Eimear Quinn
You are the voice. A real winner.
Share your result:
Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
You scored out of !
Linda Martin
Why me? Why did I get just those few questions wrong?
Share your result:
Mark Stedman/Rollingnews.ie
You scored out of !
Micky Joe Harte
You've got the world tonight, but came up just a bit short in this quiz
Share your result:
Rollingnews.ie
You scored out of !
Jedward
You're fantastic craic. It just didn't go your way this time.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

