Quiz: Who are these acts representing at this year's Eurovision?

OVER THE COURSE of the coming week, the Eurovision will see countries vying for the top prize in the 64th edition of the song contest.

Israel swept to victory in last year’s contest, and Tel Aviv will play host to the semi-finals and final over the coming days.

Thousands of people are set to descend on the Israeli city over the next few days, and it comes just after a truce was agreed with Palestinian leaders in Gaza bringing a ceasefire after escalating violence in the region.

That conflict has formed a different kind of backdrop to this year’s competition, with 200 million people expected to tune in.

As always with the Eurovision, a wide variety of acts – including Ireland’s Sarah McTernan – are all bidding to come out on top. But who are these acts representing?