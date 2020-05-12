This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland to feature in Eurovision 'song celebration' tonight

The first semi-final of the contest was due to take place in Rotterdam today.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 12 May 2020, 4:24 PM
18 minutes ago 1,812 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5097319

download (34) Leslie Roy was due to represent Ireland in Rotterdam tonight. Source: RTÉ

THE EUROVISION SONG Contest will mark what should have been the first semi-final of the competition with a virtual ‘song celebration’ tonight.

The contest is one of the many large events that have been cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two shows will air on the Eurovision’s YouTube channel at 8pm (Irish time) today and Thursday, marking when the contest’s semi-finals were originally due to take place in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube

The Eurovision Song Celebration 2020 programmes will build up to Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light which will air on Saturday night, the date the final was scheduled to happen.

Tonight’s programme will feature all of the songs that were due to be performed in today’s semi-final including the Irish entry, Lesley Roy’s Story of My Life.

Source: Eurovision Song Contest/YouTube

YouTube creators from all over Europe will react to the songs during the shows, and pre-recorded videos of fans dancing and singing to their favourite entries will also feature. 

Marty Whelan will present RTÉ One’s Eurovision broadcast at 8pm on Saturday. This show will be preceded by Marty’s Magical Eurovision Moments at 6.55pm.

