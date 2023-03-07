Eurovision tickets for Liverpool go on sale at midday

TICKETS FOR THE Eurovision song contest in Liverpool go on sale at 12pm today.

Liverpool was chosen to host this year’s competition on behalf of war-torn 2022 winner Ukraine.

The UK finished second behind Ukraine last year and Russia remains banned from the competition.

Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster and prices range from £30 (€34) for family rehearsals to £380 (€428) for the grand final.

There are nine shows in total, six rehearsals and three live shows.

Fans can only purchase tickets for one show at a time and there is a maximum of four tickets per order for the live shows, and six for rehearsals.

However, you must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of tickets going on sale.

The semi-final evening preview kicks off the song contest at 8pm on Monday 8 May, with the grand final live show bringing it to an end at 8pm on Saturday 13 May.

Wild Youth will represent Ireland this year’s Eurovision with their song ‘We Are One’.

Ireland have only made it past the semi-finals once since 2013.

Meanwhile, displaced Ukrainians living in the UK will be able to apply for cheaper tickets.

Around 3,000 tickets for those who fled their home country when Russian troops invaded last February will be subsided by the Government at a cost of £20 (€22.50).

-With additional reporting from Press Association