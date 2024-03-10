Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#GAZA A Hamas chief has said this evening that the Palestinian militant group is still open to talks with Israel after mediators have so far failed to secure a truce ahead of Ramadan.

#WHITE FLAG Ukraine’s Foreign Minister has said Ukraine will “never” surrender after the Pope said Kyiv should “have the courage to raise the white flag”.

#2024 ELECTION US President Joe Biden and presumptive White House challenger Donald Trump have traded barbs on the key topics of age and immigration, as they targeted the battleground state of Georgia.

PARTING SHOT

Advertisement

Micheál Martin Micheál Martin

From one Cork man to another, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has wished oscar-nominee Cillian Murphy the best of luck ahead of tonight’s 96th Academy Awards.

“The entire country is very appreciative of your work and your contribution to the world of film,” Martin wrote on X/formerly Twitter.

Murphy is nominated for best actor for his role in Oppenheimer.

The Oscars, which are held in Beverly Hills, will kick off at 4pm California time (11pm Irish time).

An edited version of the ceremony will screen on RTÉ Two and RTÉ Player at 9:35pm on 11 March.

On this side of the Atlantic, ITV (and UTV) will be broadcasting it live – with coverage helmed by Jonathan Ross.

The Academy will be posting live updates on X - and the official Oscar website has other info on how to follow all the action.

We’ll also be bringing you the latest throughout the night here on The Journal.