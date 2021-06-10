Your evening longread: Bo Burnham's age of anxiety

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Bo Burnham

American actor/comedian/director Bo Burnham has an excellent special on Netflix at the moment, called Inside. Here’s an interview with him from the time of his film Eighth Grade, about youth, youtube, and anxiety.

(The New Yorker, approx 24 mins reading time)

Three years after eighth grade, Burnham’s life changed completely. He was living in Hamilton, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston, where he was brought up with his two older siblings. He had shot up to six feet three inches, growing so fast that his back had stretch marks. He had switched from public school to St. John’s Prep, a competitive all-boys Catholic high school, because his mother worked as the school nurse and he got free tuition. He became fixated on grades; once, he wrote an extra ten-page paper so that he could nudge a B+ into an A-. He had unrelenting stomach problems, and spent hours of the school day in the bathroom. For a time, the doctors thought that he might have a hole in his intestines, but he later realized that it was anxiety.