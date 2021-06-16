Your evening longread: Making Airbnb nightmares go away

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Airbnb nightmares

Here’s how the company deals with things when they go horribly wrong with a person’s stay.

(Bloomberg, approx 20 mins reading time)

That morning a call came in for Nick Shapiro. A former deputy chief of staff at the Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Council adviser in the Obama White House, Shapiro was two weeks into a new job as a crisis manager at Airbnb Inc. “I remember thinking I was right back in the thick of it,” he recalls. “This brought me back to feelings of confronting truly horrific matters at Langley and in the situation room at the White House.” Shapiro notified other Airbnb executives, including Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky . Meanwhile safety agents from the company’s elite trust-and-safety team sprang into action.