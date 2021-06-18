Your evening longread: The joys of Raiders of the Lost Ark, 40 years on

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

A look at the classic Indiana Jones film four decades after it was first released.

(The Ringer, approx 11 mins reading time)

For me, it’s not the boulder, it’s the book. Anyone who loves Raiders of the Lost Ark can probably name the moment early in the movie when they realized what they were watching. Maybe it’s the hand darting through the crack to grab the fedora. Maybe it’s the smirk on Indy’s face when he thinks his sandbag trick worked, right before the temple—whoops!—starts to cave in. Maybe it’s Belloq waiting outside to relieve Indy of his hard-won treasure, the twist that teaches you the crucial early lesson about what this adventure is going to be like—that the hero is smart and resourceful, but not invincible. He can take hits. He can lose.