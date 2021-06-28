Your evening longread: Elton John and John Grant on their friendship and making music

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Elton and John

A double interview with two great songwriters about their careers, friendship and why they connected with each other.

(The Guardian, approx 18 mins reading time)

Tell me more about your friendship.

Elton John: It’s not just because of the music. We are both alcoholics but we’ve both long been sober, so we talk about that. Then when John came out as HIV positive [on stage in London at the 2012 Meltdown festival], I thought it was incredibly brave of him. It was a millstone around his neck that was removed – I fell in love with him then as a person, you know. We are both complicated people. All artists are complicated people! We all have our ups and downs, and we both help each other like that. And we are both gay, of course…