Your evening longread: The fans who think Joe Rogan is an underground star

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Friday 2 Jul 2021, 8:30 PM
Joe Rogan before his podcast fame
Image: Shutterstock/s_bukley
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Joe Rogan

He’s one of Spotify’s biggest stars – and makes a handsome paycheck – so why do his fans think Joe Rogan is underground?

(Read on the New York Times, approx 21 mins reading time)

His podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” is effectively a series of wandering conversations, often over whiskey and weed, on topics including but not limited to: comedy, cage-fighting, psychedelics, quantum mechanics and the political excesses of the left. The show was licensed to Spotify last year in an estimated $100 million deal, boosted by a conceit that can at times seem self-fulfilling: The host is dangerous, at least in the way that comedians like to be dangerous. He should probably not be taken at face value, except when he should, and the discerning listener should be trusted to tell the difference.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/01/business/joe-rogan.html?

Aoife Barry
