Your evening longread: Investigating a yoga school for sexual crimes

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Yoga school investigation

Ishleen Kaur was a passionate yoga teacher with Sivananda – but then in 2019 found herself investigating alleged crimes in the movement.

(Read in the BBC, approx 7 mins reading time)

She wrote that when she finally found the strength – decades later – to report this to the Sivananda management board, “the reactions ranged from silence, to the attempt to silence”. I have now interviewed 14 women who allege abuse at the hands of senior Sivananda teachers, many of whom have not spoken about this to family and friends, let alone made it public. I have also spoken to a former staff member who says her concerns were not addressed by the Sivananda board. My investigation has exposed claims of an abuse of power and influence within the organisation I once held so dear.