EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Making of Zoolander

Twenty years on, an oral history of how they made the classic comedy Zoolander, with contributions from Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Justin Theroux and more.

(Vanity Fair, approx 44 mins reading time)

Zoolander has long been miscategorized as just another traditional early-2000s comedy. Obviously, the humor takes pride of place, but the movie actually has layers. The plot—which revolves around a male model being brainwashed into killing the Malaysian prime minister—is a commentary on child labor laws and their relationship to the clothing and fashion industry. And of course the movie is a giddy parody of the oddities and self-seriousness of a very rarified world. Stiller often pointed to The Manchurian Candidate as an inspiration. But regardless of intent, it’s one of those rare films that manages to unite all kinds of audiences for the simplest and best reason: Zoolander sends everyone home happy.