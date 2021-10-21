Your Evening Longread: Meet the voices behind the Squid Game VIPs

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Dubbing Squid Game

The voice actors from the English dubbed version of Squid Game respond to the criticism they’ve received about their work. Contains mild spoilers!

(The Guardian, approx 11 mins reading time.)

Daniel C Kennedy, who plays VIP two, isn’t feeling so celebratory. He has been acting steadily in Korea since 2014, but is bracingly open about the sting of criticism he has faced. “I suffer from extreme clinical depression, so it’s been a bit of a challenge,” he emails from Seoul during a gap in his packed shooting schedule. “Initially, I was gutted by the comments but, with time and distance and some honest self-reflection, I’ve been better able to filter the feedback into the stuff I can use to improve next time, versus the stuff that is bound to come when you’re part of a project that gets global recognition.”