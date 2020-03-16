Your evening longread: A family story told through a recipe for seaweed soup

EVERY SUNDAY, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the week in Sitdown Sunday.

In this piece for The Rumpus, Maria T Allocco tells the story of her family through a recipe for seaweed soup.

(The Rumpus, approx 20 mins reading time)

My pregnant grandmother walked through miles of man-made bombs in North Korea to reach the south. Once a wealthy woman, she now wore her remaining possessions. A local South Korean woman allowed my grandmother to enter her empty shed. There, my grandmother gave birth to my mother. The woman made my grandmother 미역국. Fed it to her. It is tradition to serve seaweed soup to new mothers. Also, to loved ones on birthdays. Both birth and survival are miracles.

