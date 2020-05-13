Your evening longread: 'The FBI said I was my parents' stolen baby - but was I?'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
Paul Joseph Fronczak was stolen from a Chicago hospital when he was one day old. As an adult, he set out to find out what happened – and was shocked by what he found.
(BBC, approx 15 mins reading time)
It was a sensational tale. On 26 April 1964 his mother, Dora Fronczak, had given birth to a baby boy in the Michael Reese hospital in Chicago. She had nursed the baby throughout the day – when he wasn’t sleeping with other babies in the nursery. But the following morning a woman dressed as a nurse came into Dora’s room and took him to be examined by a doctor. She never returned. Hospital staff realised something had gone wrong, and a frantic search was soon under way. However, the hospital didn’t notify the authorities – or the baby’s parents – until that afternoon. At 3pm they called the father, Chester Fronczak, at the factory where he worked as a machinist.
