Wednesday 13 May, 2020
Your evening longread: 'The FBI said I was my parents' stolen baby - but was I?'

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 13 May 2020, 8:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Bryoni Castelijn
Image: Shutterstock/Bryoni Castelijn

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Stolen baby

Paul Joseph Fronczak was stolen from a Chicago hospital when he was one day old. As an adult, he set out to find out what happened – and was shocked by what he found.

(BBC, approx 15 mins reading time)

It was a sensational tale. On 26 April 1964 his mother, Dora Fronczak, had given birth to a baby boy in the Michael Reese hospital in Chicago. She had nursed the baby throughout the day – when he wasn’t sleeping with other babies in the nursery. But the following morning a woman dressed as a nurse came into Dora’s room and took him to be examined by a doctor. She never returned. Hospital staff realised something had gone wrong, and a frantic search was soon under way. However, the hospital didn’t notify the authorities – or the baby’s parents – until that afternoon. At 3pm they called the father, Chester Fronczak, at the factory where he worked as a machinist.

