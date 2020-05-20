Your evening longread: The plane wreck that could solve a 50-year-old mystery

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
In 1969, USAF mechanic Paul Meyer took a plane without permission – it’s believed he wanted to fly home because he was homesick. But he never made it home. In December 2018, the wreck of the plane was found, leading to questions over whether it could solve the mystery of if it was shot down or not.
(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)
In 1969, Sergeant Paul Meyer was a US Air Force mechanic based at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. At 23 he was already a Vietnam veteran and he was deeply unhappy – homesick for his wife and stepchildren and struggling with alcohol. His request to return to a USAF base in Langley, Virginia, had been turned down. On the fateful night of 22 May 1969 something snapped. He drank heavily at a party and was then arrested for being drunk and disorderly. He was escorted back to his barracks and told to sleep it off. Instead, using the assumed name “Capt Epstein”, Meyer managed to take charge of aircraft 37789, a Hercules transporter C-130.
