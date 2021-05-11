Your evening longread: The rise and fall of the Jeremy Kyle show

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Jeremy Kyle

A look at the issues that have dogged the Jeremy Kyle Show.

(The Guardian, approx 21 mins reading time)

On stage, Kyle complimented Kane on his clothes, but quickly switched to mocking his trousers, his crossed legs, his mannerisms, his turns of phrase. He asked Kane whether he’d “tried it on with [his brother’s ex] outside a pub” once, shouting in his face. The DNA result showed Craig was the baby’s father after all, and Kane felt as if he was there to be humiliated. As he saw it, he was being cast as an awkward loser who was willing to deny the legitimacy of his own brother’s baby just to get back at a woman who had rejected him years ago. “They set me up to be laughed at.”