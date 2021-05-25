#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Your evening longread: Meet the people who have spend the pandemic living in vans

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 25 May 2021, 8:30 PM
12 minutes ago 731 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5447264
Image: Shutterstock/Virrage Images
Image: Shutterstock/Virrage Images

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Van life

For some, living in a van is a symbol of resistance or their culture. However, for many others, it is their only solution to a growing housing crisis. 

(Read on The Guardian, approx 22 minutes reading time)

Martin Cowe is a YouTuber who is more interested in showing the mundane reality of life on the road. He understands why people tend to prefer the utopian vision of van life. “When people come home from work, they don’t want to see people like me saying: ‘I’ve had another problem today. The toilet was full, and I still need to go.’ They want to see people having a damn good time. It sells the dream to a lot of people. It’s a glorification of van life.”

Read all the Evening Longreads here>

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie