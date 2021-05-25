Your evening longread: Meet the people who have spend the pandemic living in vans

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Van life

For some, living in a van is a symbol of resistance or their culture. However, for many others, it is their only solution to a growing housing crisis.

(Read on The Guardian, approx 22 minutes reading time)

Martin Cowe is a YouTuber who is more interested in showing the mundane reality of life on the road. He understands why people tend to prefer the utopian vision of van life. “When people come home from work, they don’t want to see people like me saying: ‘I’ve had another problem today. The toilet was full, and I still need to go.’ They want to see people having a damn good time. It sells the dream to a lot of people. It’s a glorification of van life.”