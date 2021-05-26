Your evening longread: Can a person's name affect their personality?

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Names and personalities

Quite often, the first piece of information strangers learn about people is a name picked for them by their parents. Does what we’re called have an impact on how others perceive us?

(Read on the BBC, approx 10 minutes reading time)

Parents often agonise over what to call their children. It can feel like a test of creativity or a way to express their own personalities or identities through their offspring. But what many parents might not fully realise – I know I certainly didn’t – is that the choice they make over their children’s names could play a part in shaping how others see their child and therefore ultimately the kind of person their child becomes.