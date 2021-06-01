#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: From 'GPO girl' to being sentenced for child theft

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 1 Jun 2021, 8:30 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Samantha Azzopardi

A number of years ago, Samantha Azzopardi was known as ‘GPO girl’, after being discovered in Dublin by the GPO, unable to communicate. Last week, she was sentenced for child theft in her native Australia.

(BBC, approx 7 mins reading time)

She was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday, having faked qualifications to get a job as a live-in nanny and taken the two small children across the state of Victoria without permission. Melbourne Magistrate Johanna Metcalf said the motive behind the “bizarre crime” remains unclear. In the past, Azzopardi has posed as a victim of sex trafficking. She has claimed to be Swedish royalty and a Russian gymnast whose whole family died in a murder-suicide incident. Throughout her 20s and early 30s, she repeatedly pretended to be a young teenager. And with her slight figure, soft voice and a tendency to nervously chew her fingers, she often got away with it.

About the author:

Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

