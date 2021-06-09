Your evening longread: Returning the masterpieces Napoleon stole

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Stolen masterpieces

The story of how the masterpieces stolen by Napoleon were returned.

(The New York Times, approx 10 mins reading time)

He brought back enough loot from his conquests to fill what would soon become the Louvre Museum. And his ravenous and methodical art seizures — a cultural legacy now being highlighted in 200th-anniversary commemorations of his death — paved the way for similar French excesses in sub-Saharan Africa a century later. Yet many of those works were returned after Napoleon’s defeat, setting precedents that still inform debates about restitution.