Your evening longread: Do deadlines work?

Deadlines

Rachel Syme looks at the idea of deadlines, and how some of us do our best work at the very last minute.

(Read on the New York Times, approx 21 mins reading time)

For three decades, Murphy hemmed and hawed, insisted that the book was “about a third done,” and failed to commit her grand theories to paper. Friends helped her make publishing connections, but Murphy blew past her delivery dates like a cyclone. Then, one day in 1962, at the age of sixty-five, while getting ready for a walk across the Seine, Murphy encountered the most literal deadline of all: she had a sudden stroke and died on the spot, leaving behind only a handful of manuscript pages and a cache of frustrated notes.