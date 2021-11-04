#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your Evening Longread: The invisible work of disabled people

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 8:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/VGstockstudio
Image: Shutterstock/VGstockstudio

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Invisible work

Jan Grue writes about how the world disables people – putting barriers in their way and creating invisible work needed to just navigate through life.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

On the face of it, there is a significant difference: the invisible work of women is largely carried out for others, while the invisible work of disabled people is carried out for themselves. But this distinction is something of an illusion. First, disabled people are often women. And the burdens of invisible work tend to exacerbate or even create impairments and chronic illnesses. Second, invisible work that supports a particular way of being in the world is also work that supports a complex network of social relations. The salient question about disability and invisible work is therefore very similar to the one about invisible work and gender: what would the world look like if it was no longer carried out?

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

