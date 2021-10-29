#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 29 October 2021
Your Evening Longread: What we learn when we unfreeze the Ice Age

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Friday 29 Oct 2021, 8:00 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Daniel Eskridge
Image: Shutterstock/Daniel Eskridge

Unfreezing The Ice Age

A look at what we can learn about the Ice Age, and about how those learnings are challenging what we thought we knew.

(The Guardian, approx mins reading time)

For most of our evolutionary history, we did indeed live in Africa – but not just the eastern savannas, as previously thought. Instead, our biological ancestors were distributed everywhere from Morocco to the Cape of Good Hope. Some of those populations remained isolated from one another for tens or even hundreds of thousands of years, cut off from their nearest relatives by deserts and rainforests. Strong regional traits developed, so that early human populations appear to have been far more physically diverse than modern humans. If we could travel back in time, this remote past would probably strike us as something more akin to a world inhabited by hobbits, giants and elves than anything we have direct experience of today, or in the more recent past.

