Your evening longread: Jeff Bezos vs the US tabloids

Jeff Bezos

When the US tabloids got wind of his relationship with a married former TV host, Jeff Bezos had to hit back.

(Read in Bloomberg, approx 24 mins reading time)

Now, facing Amazon’s leadership group, the S-team, Bezos addressed the elephant in the room. “The story is completely wrong and out of order,” he said. “MacKenzie and I have had good, healthy, adult conversations about it. She is fine. The kids are fine. The media is having a field day.” Then he tried to refocus the conversation on the matter at hand: personnel projections for the current year. “All of this is very distracting, so thank you for being focused on the business,” he said.