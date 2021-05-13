#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: Why do we love rewatching old TV shows?

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 13 May 2021, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Old TV shows

There are new TV shows coming out all the time, but many of us turn to rewatching our favourite old ones. How come?

(Read on the BBC, approx 11 mins reading time)

The anecdotal evidence that 2020 was “the year of the rewatch” is backed up by the numbers. Nielsen data showed that the most streamed programme in the US last year was the American version of The Office, which finished in 2013 after nine series and was subsequently bought by Netflix; Americans cumulatively streamed a total of more than 57 billion minutes of it, nearly 10 million more than its closest rival. Other shows to rank highly on Nielsen’s list include New Girl and Vampire Diaries, both of which ended their runs more than two years ago. Meanwhile, as the Guardian reported, UK streaming service NOW TV reported a 122% increase in views of The Sopranos between March and October 2020, while HBO in the US reported a 200% increase.  

