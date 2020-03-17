Your evening longread: My life as a quiz obsessive

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

My life as a quiz obsessive

Anyone who loves a table quiz or has favourite TV quiz shows will love this – Samanth Subramanian’s story about a life of being a quiz obsessive, including entering the World Quizzing Championship.

(The Guardian, approx 28 mins reading time)