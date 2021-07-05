Your evening longread: How the US Pentagon started taking UFOs seriously

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

UFOs

Unidentified Flying Objects used to be a punchline – but the US government eventually started taking them seriously.

(Read in the New Yorker, approx 59 mins reading time)

Over several decades, according to Greer, untold numbers of alien craft had been observed in our planet’s airspace; they were able to reach extreme velocities with no visible means of lift or propulsion, and to perform stunning maneuvers at g-forces that would turn a human pilot to soup. Some of these extraterrestrial spaceships had been “downed, retrieved and studied since at least the 1940s and possibly as early as the 1930s.” Efforts to reverse engineer such extraordinary machines had led to “significant technological breakthroughs in energy generation.” These operations had mostly been classified as “cosmic top secret,” a tier of clearance “thirty-eight levels” above that typically granted to the Commander-in-Chief. Why, Greer asked, had such transformative technologies been hidden for so long?