Your evening longread: The fascinating - and mysterious - life of humpback whales

Humpback whales

Whales are glorious creatures, aren’t they? This article looks at the life of humpback whales, and much of it is a mystery,

(Haiku Magazine, approx 31 mins reading time)

Humpbacks are known to swoop in and disrupt a killer whale hunt, sometimes pulling a targeted seal or sea lion pup safely onto their belly with one of those pectoral fins. You could call them the ocean’s Justice League. “You know how you put your own oxygen mask on first before assisting others?” says Fred Sharpe, a research biologist with the Alaska Whale Foundation who has been studying the species for over 30 years. “Humpbacks aren’t like that. They just wade right in to help those in need, as if they can’t help themselves.”