Wednesday 29 July, 2020
Quiz: Can you guess which politicians are doing these sporting activities?

A few TDs have sporting credentials – but can you pick them out?

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 29 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 17,196 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5162756

HANDS UP: WHO expected Richard Bruton to be absolutely shredded?

Footage of the former Communications minister’s abs went viral earlier today, after he was filmed him taking a dip off Dollymount Strand for a promotional video.

It got us thinking about other politicians’ sporting credentials. There’s no shortage of images of TDs trying out different activities – but  can you name these politicians who were snapped during sporting moments?

An easy one, this. Who's this pictured with Katie Taylor at Dublin Airport last year after she was crowned undisputed lightweight champion of the world?
Noel Rock
Charlie Flanagan

Stephen Donnelly
Shane Ross
Who is this being punched in the face by a suspiciously eager child?
RollingNews.ie
Denis Naughten
Stephen Donnelly

Noel Grealish
Shane Ross
Which former Minister is about to go paddling here?
Shane Ross
Richard Bruton
Simon Coveney

Finian McGrath
...Shane Ross?
Which surfing MEP is this (pictured with her surfboard)?
Clare Daly
Grace O'Sullivan

Heather Humphreys
Deirdre Clune
Who's this Minister taking a swing of a hurl?
RollingNews.ie
Heather Humphreys
Norma Foley

Helen McEntee
Pippa Hackett
Who's this at the Forty Foot in Dublin?
RollingNews.ie
Leo Varadkar
Eoghan Murphy

Paschal Donohoe
Simon Harris
Which Green Party politician is on his bike here?
RollingNews.ie
Francis Noel Duffy
Roderic O'Gorman

Ciaran Cuffe
Eamon Ryan
Who's that kicking a football beside Paschal Donohoe?
RollingNews.ie
Richard Bruton
Enda Kenny

Michael Ring
Pat Breen
Which Minister is getting ripped here?
RollingNews.ie
Eamon Ryan
Jack Chambers

Paschal Donohoe
Dara Calleary
And finally, who is this torturing Shane Ross by taking his ball away from him?
Micheál Martin
Danny Healy-Rae

Simon Coveney
Denis Naughten
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaad
Share your result:
RollingNews.ie
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Good job
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Paws-itively perfect
Share your result:

