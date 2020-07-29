Quiz: Can you guess which politicians are doing these sporting activities?

HANDS UP: WHO expected Richard Bruton to be absolutely shredded?

Footage of the former Communications minister’s abs went viral earlier today, after he was filmed him taking a dip off Dollymount Strand for a promotional video.

It got us thinking about other politicians’ sporting credentials. There’s no shortage of images of TDs trying out different activities – but can you name these politicians who were snapped during sporting moments?

An easy one, this. Who's this pictured with Katie Taylor at Dublin Airport last year after she was crowned undisputed lightweight champion of the world? Noel Rock Charlie Flanagan

Stephen Donnelly Shane Ross Who is this being punched in the face by a suspiciously eager child? RollingNews.ie Denis Naughten Stephen Donnelly

Noel Grealish Shane Ross Which former Minister is about to go paddling here? Shane Ross Richard Bruton Simon Coveney

Finian McGrath ...Shane Ross? Which surfing MEP is this (pictured with her surfboard)? Clare Daly Grace O'Sullivan

Heather Humphreys Deirdre Clune Who's this Minister taking a swing of a hurl? RollingNews.ie Heather Humphreys Norma Foley

Helen McEntee Pippa Hackett Who's this at the Forty Foot in Dublin? RollingNews.ie Leo Varadkar Eoghan Murphy

Paschal Donohoe Simon Harris Which Green Party politician is on his bike here? RollingNews.ie Francis Noel Duffy Roderic O'Gorman

Ciaran Cuffe Eamon Ryan Who's that kicking a football beside Paschal Donohoe? RollingNews.ie Richard Bruton Enda Kenny

Michael Ring Pat Breen Which Minister is getting ripped here? RollingNews.ie Eamon Ryan Jack Chambers

Paschal Donohoe Dara Calleary And finally, who is this torturing Shane Ross by taking his ball away from him? Micheál Martin Danny Healy-Rae

Simon Coveney Denis Naughten Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Turtley awful Shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaad Share your result: Share RollingNews.ie You scored out of ! Fintastic Good job Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purr-fect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Top Dog Paws-itively perfect Share your result: Share