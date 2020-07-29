Quiz: Can you guess which politicians are doing these sporting activities?

HANDS UP: WHO expected Richard Bruton to be absolutely shredded?
Footage of the former Communications minister’s abs went viral earlier today, after he was filmed him taking a dip off Dollymount Strand for a promotional video.
It got us thinking about other politicians’ sporting credentials. There’s no shortage of images of TDs trying out different activities – but can you name these politicians who were snapped during sporting moments?
