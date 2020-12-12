Event Guide: From festive ferris wheels to virtual concerts - some things to do in the next while

AS CHRISTMAS DRAWS ever-closer, there are plenty of virtual and in-person events taking place around the country.

Whether you’re looking for festive activities or to take in some culture, we’ve got you covered for the next while.

Drive-in panto

File image of Malahide Castle in Dublin. Source: Shutterstock/Asinka Photography

For many families around the country, Christmas pantos are an annual tradition. This year is obviously very different, but a drive-in panto is one option available from this weekend.

Taking place at Malahide Castle, a Peter Pan panto is on the screen starring Alan Hughes, Rob Murphy, Jake Carter, Michele McGrath.

There are also other virtual and streamed pantos taking place across the country throughout this month.

It will be a screened performance in Malahide, with two shows a day most days in the run-up to Christmas.

Click here to book tickets which cost of €50 per car. Visit the website for further information.

Glow Cork

Source: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky

This annual festive celebration always lights up Cork city each year, with a variation on the usual events planned for this Christmas period.

A Christmas window trail offers a lovely option for a stroll around the city with popular panto titles lighting up the inside of windows.

The animated stories are on display in ten shop windows across the city centre.

The ferris wheel is also up and running and you can book a slot for it online.

Waterford Winterval

File image of a ferris wheel. Source: Shutterstock/Vivvi Smak

Back again this year, the Waterford Winterval will run until 23 December with most parts running from Wednesday to Sunday each week.

There are plenty of things to do and Christmassy sights to see like the vintage ferris wheel, a Christmas nutcracker trail and some beautifully decorated shop windows.

Visit the website for more details on individual events.

A Whole New Story II

Author Henrietta McKervey. Source: Derek Bowler

This online event of readings and musical performances hosted at the Pavillion Theatre in Dublin has an exciting lineup.

Hosted by Irish actor Owen Roe, the event will feature authors Henrietta McKervey, Joseph O’Connor, Catherine Dunne, Kathleen McMahon and Patrick Freyne reading from their latest works.

There will also be music from Ellen Cranitch and Conor Linehan.

It was available to stream from 8pm last night and people have until 8pm tomorrow to watch the show.

Tickets cost €12 per household and can be booked online.

Christmas Festival at Slieve Aughty

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: Shutterstock/Dogora Sun

The Slieve Aughty Centre in Galway is holding a Christmas festival throughout many days this month.

There will be plenty of activities, crafts and a visit to the enchanted forest in store for those who visit. Masks are required for everyone over 13 and all activities are held outdoors.

Entry costs €5 per person and includes a homemade warm apple juice. Visit the website for further details and bookings.

Online theatre

Source: Shutterstock/Photology1971

A new online theatre will be holding virtual performances of two plays over a few days this month.

The Xanadu Theatre will be holding two performances – Riders to the Sea by J M Synge and The Proposal by Anton Chekhov.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance online. Performances are taking place on 13, 17 and 19 December with further details on the website.

National Concert Hall Classical Livestream Series

Source: Shutterstock/Korawat photo shoot

In the last of this series of National Concert Hall concerts being streamed over the past five weeks, tune in to a performance from acclaimed pianist John O’Connor.

Tickets start at €10 and it will be streamed tomorrow at 8pm.