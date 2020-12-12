#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 12 December 2020
Advertisement

Event Guide: From festive ferris wheels to virtual concerts - some things to do in the next while

A selection of events taking place this weekend and beyond.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 12 Dec 2020, 9:30 AM
59 minutes ago 2,346 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5293638

AS CHRISTMAS DRAWS ever-closer, there are plenty of virtual and in-person events taking place around the country.

Whether you’re looking for festive activities or to take in some culture, we’ve got you covered for the next while. 

Drive-in panto 

shutterstock_329190392 File image of Malahide Castle in Dublin. Source: Shutterstock/Asinka Photography

For many families around the country, Christmas pantos are an annual tradition. This year is obviously very different, but a drive-in panto is one option available from this weekend.

Taking place at Malahide Castle, a Peter Pan panto is on the screen starring Alan Hughes, Rob Murphy, Jake Carter, Michele McGrath.

There are also other virtual and streamed pantos taking place across the country throughout this month.

It will be a screened performance in Malahide, with two shows a day most days in the run-up to Christmas. 

Click here to book tickets which cost of €50 per car. Visit the website for further information.

Glow Cork

shutterstock_1845287104 Source: Shutterstock/Ekaterina Pokrovsky

This annual festive celebration always lights up Cork city each year, with a variation on the usual events planned for this Christmas period.

A Christmas window trail offers a lovely option for a stroll around the city with popular panto titles lighting up the inside of windows. 

The animated stories are on display in ten shop windows across the city centre. 

The ferris wheel is also up and running and you can book a slot for it online.

Waterford Winterval 

shutterstock_1606565866 File image of a ferris wheel. Source: Shutterstock/Vivvi Smak

Back again this year, the Waterford Winterval will run until 23 December with most parts running from Wednesday to Sunday each week. 

There are plenty of things to do and Christmassy sights to see like the vintage ferris wheel, a Christmas nutcracker trail and some beautifully decorated shop windows. 

Visit the website for more details on individual events.

A Whole New Story II

Henrietta McKervey 1 Author Henrietta McKervey. Source: Derek Bowler

This online event of readings and musical performances hosted at the Pavillion Theatre in Dublin has an exciting lineup.

Hosted by Irish actor Owen Roe, the event will feature authors Henrietta McKervey, Joseph O’Connor, Catherine Dunne, Kathleen McMahon and Patrick Freyne reading from their latest works. 

There will also be music from Ellen Cranitch and Conor Linehan.

It was available to stream from 8pm last night and people have until 8pm tomorrow to watch the show.

Tickets cost €12 per household and can be booked online. 

Christmas Festival at Slieve Aughty 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

shutterstock_1681550407 Source: Shutterstock/Dogora Sun

The Slieve Aughty Centre in Galway is holding a Christmas festival throughout many days this month.

There will be plenty of activities, crafts and a visit to the enchanted forest in store for those who visit. Masks are required for everyone over 13 and all activities are held outdoors. 

Entry costs €5 per person and includes a homemade warm apple juice. Visit the website for further details and bookings. 

Online theatre 

shutterstock_1804295407 Source: Shutterstock/Photology1971

A new online theatre will be holding virtual performances of two plays over a few days this month.

The Xanadu Theatre will be holding two performances – Riders to the Sea by J M Synge and The Proposal by Anton Chekhov.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance online. Performances are taking place on 13, 17 and 19 December with further details on the website.

National Concert Hall Classical Livestream Series

shutterstock_1168673524 Source: Shutterstock/Korawat photo shoot

In the last of this series of National Concert Hall concerts being streamed over the past five weeks, tune in to a performance from acclaimed pianist John O’Connor.

Tickets start at €10 and it will be streamed tomorrow at 8pm.  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie